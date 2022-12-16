Rob Thomas confirms new Matchbox Twenty album is “finished”

When Matchbox Twenty hits the road next year for a summer tour, they’ll definitely have some new music to perform.

Appearing on The View on Friday, frontman Rob Thomas said, “We literally just finished a new Matchbox Twenty record. I was out solo for so long, and then we all kinda locked ourselves down for a few years. And then we were supposed to go out [on tour] in 2020 and we kept kicking that can down the road. So now, we finished it up and we’ll be out next summer doing that.”

Back in June, the band tweeted, “Album #6 — Stay Tuned.” When it finally arrives, the album will be the follow-up to North, which came out way back in 2012.

Also on The View, Rob got to join the legendary Darlene Love, who he called “The Queen of Christmas,” for her signature holiday number, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”