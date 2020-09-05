Robert Downey Jr Says He Is ‘Done’ Playing Tony Stark
Robert Downey, Jr was a guest on Jason Bateman’s podcast.
During the interview he said he is “done” with the Marvel Universe.
As far as I’m concerned I hung up my guns and I’m good to let go.
He has been playing Iron Man/Tony Stark since 2008.
He is expected to be seen in Black Widow, most likely through flashbacks.
He also added, “I also think Marvel is on this journey now. They’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes.”
Can you see someone else playing Tony Starks? Who do you think can do it?