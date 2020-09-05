      Weather Alert

Robert Downey Jr Says He Is ‘Done’ Playing Tony Stark

Sep 5, 2020 @ 11:24am

Robert Downey, Jr was a guest on Jason Bateman’s podcast.
During the interview he said he is “done” with the Marvel Universe.
As far as I’m concerned I hung up my guns and I’m good to let go.
He has been playing Iron Man/Tony Stark since 2008.
He is expected to be seen in Black Widow, most likely through flashbacks.
He also added, “I also think Marvel is on this journey now. They’re trying a bunch of other stuff and you know, I’m excited for them to see how all that goes.”
Can you see someone else playing Tony Starks? Who do you think can do it?

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use