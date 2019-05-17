Robert Pattinson to Replace Ben Affleck As Batman

Well, it looks like the successor to Ben Affleck as The Batman has been chosen and his name is Robert Pattinson.

That’s right, the former “Twilight” star is moving on from a vampire to a bat and will play the caped crusader in “The Batman.”

Affleck relinquished his role as Batman back in January and last played the character two years ago in “Justice League.”

According to reports, the new film will focus on “a younger Bruce Wayne” and pre-production for the film will start this summer.

How do you feel about Pattinson getting the role of Batman? Did you have someone else in mind to play Batman?