Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest
The nominees for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have been announced.
The full 17 artists nominated this year are:
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Pat Benatar
- Beck
- Dolly Parton
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
- Dionne Warwick
- Eurythmics
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Kate Bush
- Devo
- Judas Priest
- Fela Kuti
- MC5
- New York Dolls
- Rage Against The Machine
Of the 17 potential new entrants, Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Parton, Richie, Simon and A Tribe Called Quest are first-time nominees.
Eminem is the only first-time eligible nominee – his debut album arrived in 1996.