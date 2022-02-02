      Weather Alert

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest

Feb 2, 2022 @ 9:25am

The nominees for this year’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have been announced.

The full 17 artists nominated this year are:

  • Duran Duran
  • Eminem
  • Pat Benatar
  • Beck
  • Dolly Parton
  • Lionel Richie
  • Carly Simon
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Eurythmics
  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Kate Bush
  • Devo
  • Judas Priest
  • Fela Kuti
  • MC5
  • New York Dolls
  • Rage Against The Machine

Of the 17 potential new entrants, Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Parton, Richie, Simon and A Tribe Called Quest are first-time nominees.

Eminem is the only first-time eligible nominee – his debut album arrived in 1996.

