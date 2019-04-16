Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Plans $30 Million Expansion
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is about to get bigger and better, announcing a $30 million expansion project on Monday.
The Hall plans to add a 50,000 square foot glass-enclosed area that will connect the museum to the nearby Great Lakes Science Center. The new building can be used for special exhibits, events, or education projects.
HOF president Greg Harris says the expansion has been in the works since the museum was built over 20 years ago. Work on the expansion is set to begin in 2020.

