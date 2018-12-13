Rock Hall’s 2019 Class Announced

(ONN) – Janet Jackson will join her brother Michael as a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The hall says she’s one of seven new members, including Stevie Nicks and the top fan vote-getter, Def Leppard.

Radiohead, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies will also be part of the 34th induction ceremony.

Nicks is already in the hall as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

The ceremony will be held March 29th in New York.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has hosted only five of the induction ceremonies, including the one earlier this year.

But a recent change has Cleveland hosting it again in 2020, and every other year after that.