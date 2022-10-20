Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony Will Stream On HBO Max

You can watch the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 19th streaming on HBO Max. It won’t be live as the ceremony actually happens November 5th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year, Judas Priest, Carly Simon, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Eminem, the Eurythmics, and Dolly Parton, will be inducted for musical excellence.

Meanwhile, an exhibit celebrating the 2022 inductees will open at the Rock Hall on November 2nd. Among the pieces on display are a coat Benatar wore in her “Invincible” video, Simon’s handwritten draft of the lyrics to “You’re So Vain,” a Fender Jazz bass that Judas Priest’s Ian Hill played on tour from 1974 to 1984, an outfit Eminem wore during the Super Bowl LVI halftime Show and a guitar Parton played on her Backwoods Barbie tour.