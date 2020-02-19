Rodman Library Takes Food Over Fines During March
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Rodman Library will take food instead of your money once again.
For the month of March, the Alliance library offers its “Food for Fines” program, benefiting the city’s food pantry.
Food items requested are peanut butter, cans of tuna, cereal, cans of soup and canned fruit and vegetables.
Non-food items such as toilet paper, paper towels and hand soap (bar or liquid) are also needed.
Items will not be accepted if they are past the expiration date.
For more information, call the library at 330-821-2665.