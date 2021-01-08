      Weather Alert

Roku Buys Quibi Catalog, Will Stream It Free

Jan 8, 2021 @ 2:58pm
man and woman watching tablet

Quibi will live on in 2021 – as part of Roku. The company has purchased the short-lived streaming platform’s catalog of shows and will stream them for free on The Roku Channel. Quibi launched in April to great fanfare but last just six months, despite most streaming services enjoying a boom during the pandemic.

Roku reportedly paid less than $100 million for the library of 75-plus shows. Why did Quibi fail?  How many streaming services do you subscribe to?

