Rolling Acres Has Reportedly Been Sold to Who?!
By Anastasia Otto
|
Feb 9, 2019 @ 6:36 PM
Photo: Seph Lawless SephLawless.com

For over ten years now the once potential booming shopping center, Rolling Acres Mall in Akron, has been deserted. That is until recently rumored, that it has been sold for $600,000. The mystery buys claims to implement a $10 million dollar development creating over 500 jobs.

With curiosity, many people have found traces that the mystery buyer may be Amazon. Recently, Amazon has been seen purchasing property space for new shipping and distribution centers and is likely the plan for the old Rolling Acres .

If the rumors are true, will it do the city good or bad?

 

 

 

