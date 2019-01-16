Rome Fountain Collects $1.6 Million A Year

"Skidmore Fountain at Ankeny Square in Portland, Oregon.Other images of Skidmore Fountain and Ankeny Square:"

Have you ever tossed a coin into a well or fountain in hopes your wishes will come true?

One of Rome’s tourist attraction, the Revi Fountain, is visited by millions a year. With a legend that your tossed coin will come with your heart’s desire, the fountain is reported to collect 1.4 million euros a year.

In previous years, the collected coins were donated to the Catholic church, used to help the homeless and impoverished. This year, however, Mayor Virginia Raggi argued that the funds should be used towards the much-needed renovations to infrastructures.

In response, many citizens and even the Catholic church have spoken out about their disapproval for the allocation of the funds.

How do you think Rome should spend the money?