Rome Fountain Collects $1.6 Million A Year
By Anastasia Otto
|
Jan 16, 2019 @ 2:47 PM
"Skidmore Fountain at Ankeny Square in Portland, Oregon.Other images of Skidmore Fountain and Ankeny Square:"

Have you ever tossed a coin into a well or fountain in hopes your wishes will come true?

One of Rome’s tourist attraction, the Revi Fountain, is visited by millions a year. With a legend that your tossed coin will come with your heart’s desire, the fountain is reported to collect 1.4 million euros a year.

In previous years, the collected coins were donated to the Catholic church, used to help the homeless and impoverished. This year, however, Mayor Virginia Raggi argued that the funds should be used towards the much-needed renovations to infrastructures.

In response, many citizens and even the Catholic church have spoken out about their disapproval for the allocation of the funds.

How do you think Rome should spend the money?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Browns Expected To Announce Freddie Kitchens As New Head Coach Home Alone Recreated in the Google Assistant Commercial How To Prevent Alexa From Recording Your Conversations Parrot Orders Treats Through Amazon Alexa Nuns Stole Half A Million To Go Gambling In Vegas Who Should Host The Oscars?
Comments