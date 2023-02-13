Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Rosa Linn talks with Matt Fantone

February 13, 2023 2:32PM EST
Mix 94.1’s Matt Fantone recently had the chance to talk with Rosa Linn, who was one of 2022’s biggest break out stars thanks to her song Snap. They talk about the myth of overnight success, what she hopes to learn from being on the road with Ed Sheeran and Armenian food.

Having recently represented her home country of Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest, Rosa Linn has watched her song snap go from a TikTok sensation to a world wide hit.  Rosa Linn will be joining Ed Sheeran for a stretch of his Mathematics tour in the summer of 2023.

