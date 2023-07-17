Rosanna Arquette Crashes Into Shopping Center

Police say actress Rosanna Arquette is “a little shook up about what happened” after crashing her car into the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu last Tuesday. Nobody was injured. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said Arquette wasn’t impaired by drugs or alcohol, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution. “Around 9:45 a.m., a vehicle that was attempting to park, it was unknown exactly what happened, but instead of backing out, it went forward, and took out three pillars that support the roof.”

