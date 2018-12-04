Round 1: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results…

We asked, you answered! The first round of poll on our Facebook page @Mix941Radio has finished!
Here are the results of each poll. Round 2 starts Wednesday, December 5th!
Round 1: 167 Votes
Christmas Vacation 66%
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%
Round 2: 108 Votes
Elf 46%
A Christmas Story 54%
Round 3: 68 Votes
White Christmas 44%
Jingle All the Way 56%
Round 4: 156 Votes
Home Alone 76%
Nightmare Before Christmas 24%
Round 5: 155 Votes
Polar Express 33%
The Santa Clause 67%
Round 6: 87 Votes
A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%
It’s A Wonderful Life 62%
Round 7: 79 Votes
Scrooged 35%
Miracle on 34th St 65%
Round 8: 63 Votes
Die Hard 83%
Iron Man 3 17%