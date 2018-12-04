Round 1: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results…

We asked, you answered! The first round of poll on our Facebook page @Mix941Radio has finished!

Here are the results of each poll. Round 2 starts Wednesday, December 5th!

Round 1: 167 Votes

Christmas Vacation 66%

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%

Round 2: 108 Votes

Elf 46%

A Christmas Story 54%

Round 3: 68 Votes

White Christmas 44%

Jingle All the Way 56%

Round 4: 156 Votes

Home Alone 76%

Nightmare Before Christmas 24%

Round 5: 155 Votes

Polar Express 33%

The Santa Clause 67%

Round 6: 87 Votes

A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%

It’s A Wonderful Life 62%

Round 7: 79 Votes

Scrooged 35%

Miracle on 34th St 65%

Round 8: 63 Votes

Die Hard 83%

Iron Man 3 17%