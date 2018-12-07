Round 2: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results…
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 7, 2018 @ 5:58 AM

The SECOND round of polls on our Facebook page @Mix941Radio have finished! Here are the movies that you have voted into the semi-finals!

 

ROUND 2 RESULTS:

Poll 1: 88 Votes

A Christmas Story 60%

Miracle on 34th St 40%

 

Poll 2: 178 Votes

Die Hard 34%

The Santa Clause 66%

 

Poll 3: 92 Votes

It’s a Wonderful Life 29%

Christmas Vacation 71%

 

Poll 4: 105 Votes

Jingle All the Way 17%

Home Alone 83%

 

 

ROUND 1 RESULTS:

Poll 1: 167 Votes
Christmas Vacation 66%
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%

Poll 2: 108 Votes
Elf 46%
A Christmas Story 54%

Poll 3: 68 Votes
White Christmas 44%
Jingle All the Way 56%

Poll 4: 156 Votes
Home Alone 76%
Nightmare Before Christmas 24%

Poll 5: 155 Votes
Polar Express 33%
The Santa Clause 67%

Poll 6: 87 Votes
A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%
It’s A Wonderful Life 62%

Poll 7: 79 Votes
Scrooged 35%
Miracle on 34th St 65%

Poll 8: 63 Votes
Die Hard 83%
Iron Man 3 17%

