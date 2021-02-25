Route 30 Freeway Extension Project Meeting on Thursday Evening
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s in need of another $100 million in funding before construction can begin, but the Route 30 freeway extension project from the dead end to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township gets a public hearing Thursday evening at 5:30.
It’s virtual, but ODOT says questions will be answered.
Please visit this website at the meeting time to participate: https://publicinput.com/S4171 or call 855-925-2801 and enter code 1003.
Some property acquisitions are required.
Project-backer and Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says the three-mile freeway project is shovel-ready