Royal Family Lays Down “Social Media Guidelines”

Kensington Palace has been less and less shy about releasing statements to combat the constant headlines and rumors about the Royal “Fab Four,” mainly Meghan Markle. But now you could get blocked and reported if you cross the lines they’re laying down.

The Royal family is taking on the trolls by publishing a set of community guidelines for interacting with Royal social media accounts like @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and @KensingtonRoyal. The rules hope to “help create a safe environment on all social media channels”… and things have the potential to get REAL, since a statement reads, “we also reserve the right to sent any comments we deem appropriate to law enforcement authorities for investigation as we feel necessary or is required by law.”

Here’s a rundown of the new rules – “comments must not”:

-Contain spam, or defamatory, obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory, violent or sexually explicit material.

-Promote any kind of discrimination, including race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.

-“Be off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible” (pretty much more spam blocking)

-Contain advertising or the promotion of “any services”