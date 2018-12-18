Rude Woman Demands Discount On A 50 Cent Christmas Ornament, Retail Worker Gets Revenge

A retail worker got revenge over a rude customer that pulled a Grinch move while shopping for Christmas ornaments. Sarah Demaneuf had a customer who wanted to buy discounted Christmas stars that were marked down to 50 cents after the holidays.

The customer wanted the ornaments marked down further to 25 cents, when Demaneuf said that she couldn’t make them down the customer got belligerent telling Demaneuf, “Fine! My friend works at the other store in Huntsville and she told me all the ornaments will be marked down 90 percent tomorrow, I’ll come back in the morning”

When Demaneuf told the customer she couldn’t guarantee the ornaments would still be there the customer said, “There are 12 in the store, nobody is going to buy all 12, I get what I want, prepare to feel stupid tomorrow.”

That’s when Demaneuf bought all 12 ornaments herself as well as all the ornaments at other stores in the surrounding area, spending only $11. The next morning the customer came back and Demaneuf told her all the ornaments were sold out in North Alabama.