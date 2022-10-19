Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ruling: Massillon Woman Competent to Stand Trial in Killing

October 19, 2022 6:28AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 26-year-old Massillon woman has been found competent to stand trial in the stabbing death of her grandmother.

The ruling on behalf of Danielle DiChiara means a trial can move forward now, with a final pretrial set for the end of the month.

Massillon police say DiChiara stabbed and beat 78-year-old Gloria DiChiara to death in her Lake Trail NE home back in January.

They say the younger woman also cut a neighbor’s face with the same knife.

