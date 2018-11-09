RuPaul’s Drag Race Announces All-Stars Queens By Gabe | Nov 9, 2018 @ 3:12 PM The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars has been unveiled! The participants will compete for a chance to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The season starts Friday, December 14th on VH1. SHARE RELATED CONTENT This Principal Does It All Has ‘Games of Thrones’ Been Spoiled Holiday Ads Leaking Already Stars Hallow Is Coming To Akron Being Vegetarian Just Got Even Easier Find Out The Hot Holiday Trends with Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things’ 2018