Russia Launches Attack On Ukraine
Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine last night.
Here’s what you need to know: Vladimir Putin gave a televised speech announcing a, quote, “special military operation” in Ukraine, and warned the world not to intervene.
According to U.S. officials, Russia then launched a full-scale, “unprovoked” attack on multiple fronts across Ukraine, from Russia and from Belarus.
Officials from the U.S. and NATO planned to meet today to coordinate a deeper response.
Russia claimed it was only targeting Ukrainian Air Force bases and other military assets, not civilians.
Meanwhile, Putin says they just want to “demilitarize,” not occupy the country.