Ryan Gosling Has The Perfect Response For Critics Who Say He’s Too Old To Play “Ken”

Believe it or not, there’s some backlash brewing over Ryan Gosling playing “Ken” in the “Barbie” movie. Some think he’s too old LOL. “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he told GQ. He’s referring to the different versions of Ken in the movie like Simu Liu, John Cena and Ncuti Gatwa. He continued, “It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***d with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.” LOLOLOL

Gosling said that he cares “about this dude now” and calls himself a Ken advocate now.