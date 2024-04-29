Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Gosling Surprises Fans At Universal Studios “Waterworld” Stunt Show

April 29, 2024 12:44PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Marketing for “The Fall Guy” starring Ryan Gosling as a stunt man has been on point, and another fun way to encourage fans to see it was surprising the crowd at Universal Studios Hollywood.

On Saturday, Gosling and “Fall Guy” director David Leitch made a surprise appearance during the “Waterworld” stunt show for a preshow they called  “The Fall Guy Stunt Spectacular”.   Then they had a Q&A session!

They’ve also done lots of fun videos like “carpooling” to promote the movie!

Gosling says this movie is a “love letter” to the stunt actor community, and a new docuseries on Peacock is an even more in depth look at these actors!

“The Fall Guy” opens this Friday May 3 in theaters!

