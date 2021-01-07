Ryan: ‘Jobs Will be Lost’ Over Mishandling of DC ‘Insurrection’
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressman Tim Ryan is among those calling Wednesday’s overtaking of the Capitol building an “insurrection” and “coup attempt”, orchestrated by the president.
As chair of the Legislative Branch Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, he says it’s pretty clear that people with the Capitol Police and Sergeant-at-Arms offices will be losing their jobs over the mishandling of the crowd.
He was in his office and initially locked the door before being escorted by police to another location.
Congressman Tim Ryan is going on 20 years in the U.S. House; he says the overtaking of the Capitol building yesterday made his stomach turn.