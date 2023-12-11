Ryan O’Neal Gone At 82

Actor Ryan O’Neal passed away peacefully Friday at the age of 82, according to his son, Patrick. O’Neal was best known for his Oscar-nominated role in 1970’s Love Story, and starred in 1973’s Paper Moon alongside his daughter, actress Tatum O’Neal, and the two had a tumultuous relationship in the years that followed.

