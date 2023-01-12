Ryan Reynolds Asks Academy To Vote For Hugh Jackman…Sort Of

Oh it’s Ryan’s turn. In their never ending love/hate relationship (all love), Ryan Reynolds is responding to Hugh Jackman’s plea with Academy members NOT to vote for Ryan’s song from “Spirited” for an Oscar for Best Original Song. He said it would make the next year of his life shooting two movies with Ryan unbearable.

Ryan seems to take the high road in his rebuttal…until he thinks the camera is off. LOLOL