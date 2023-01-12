Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Asks Academy To Vote For Hugh Jackman…Sort Of

January 12, 2023 11:31AM EST
Oh it’s Ryan’s turn. In their never ending love/hate relationship (all love), Ryan Reynolds is responding to Hugh Jackman’s plea with Academy members NOT to vote for Ryan’s song from “Spirited” for an Oscar for Best Original Song. He said it would make the next year of his life shooting two movies with Ryan unbearable.

Ryan seems to take the high road in his rebuttal…until he thinks the camera is off. LOLOL

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

