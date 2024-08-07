Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Interview’s His Wife’s Love Interest

August 7, 2024 9:37AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

WARNING: LANGUAGE

Blake Lively stars in “It Ends with Us” opposite Brandon Sklenar, so on the press junket…Ryan Reynolds pops in to interview Sklenar. As does his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman. Of course, there’s profanity (even from Tammy’s mouth!) and super inappropriate subject matter (meth jokes). But you expect that by now right??

During a REAL interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lively admits her hubby wrote a key rooftop scene for the movie and that he has a hand in everything she works on.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters this Friday.

Popular Posts

1

Sniping For Dom in Studio
2

Medal of Honor Recipients Come to Canton
3

New Music Friday: Teddy Swims, Andy Grammer and more
4

Music notes: Chappell Roan, Kesha and more
5

US Swimmer Finds Out He’s Having a Daughter After Winning The Bronze