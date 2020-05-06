Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Spending Quarantine With His “Hollywood” Family
Ryan Reynolds is always joking around. He told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show at Home that it hasn't been easy quarantining with his wife Blake Lively and their three daughters.
Reynolds said, “It was a toss-up for a minute there, should I quarantine with my publicly facing family or my secret family in Denmark? It was a real toss-up. I miss [my Denmark family] very much right now … I went with the Hollywood family. It’s been great. It’s a decision I don’t regret at all. It’s been fun.”
Reynolds’ daughters are 5, 3, and nearly 1. Where is the line for jokes in your family? How far is too far when kidding around?