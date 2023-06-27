Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney And Michael B. Jordan Buy Stake In A Formula 1 Team

June 27, 2023 9:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Alpine Formula 1 racing team is hoping for some of that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney magic. The duo has a proven track record of buying the Wrexham AFC club and elevating it from a fifth-tier team to fourth-tier.  Michael B. Jordan joined Reynolds and McElhenney’s Maximum Effort group, along with other investors, pumping in $218 million for a 24% stake in team. 

Alpine said its F1 team “will benefit” from the groups skill set including “media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising strategies”. 

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

A Very Special Ironman Duo Get The Surprise Of a Lifetime
2

Debris Field Found Near Titanic Wreckage Of Titan Submersible
3

Kelly Clarkson says going through her divorce was “very isolating”
4

Stripped Down w/ Shinedown - (Photos)
5

Go on a ‘Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride’ with Jason Mraz