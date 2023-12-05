Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift

December 5, 2023 10:19AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds trolled his wife, Blake Lively, out on a girls night at the London premiere of “Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce” with bestie Taylor Swift.

He shared a hilarious photoshopped pic of the ladies with his face swapped out for Blake’s, and Travis Kelce swapped out for Taylor’s!  And while we’re trolling our wife, let’s also turn our eyes to his hysterical way he’s trying to raise funds for the SickKids charity.

Classic Ryan!

The post Ryan Reynolds Trolls His Wife And Taylor Swift appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Popular Posts

1

A DNA Test Reveals 70 Half Siblings
2

Britney Spears Seems To Confirm Fans’ Suspicions
3

Taylor Swift’s publicist speaks out about Joe Alwyn rumor: “Enough is enough”
4

Judge rules Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband owes her $2.6 million for “unlawfully” negotiating deals for her
5

Win $500 In The Brightest Bulb