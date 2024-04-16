Ryan Reynolds Went Over-The-Top For His Buddy’s Birthday

Source: YouTube

Ryan Reynolds likes to go big for birthdays. And April 14th was not only friend and Wrexham soccer club co-owner Rob McElhenney’s birthday, but it is also the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic!

So to mark both momentous occasions, Ryan had an amazing piece of art (reminiscent to the topless portrait Jack created of Rose in the movie) and is selling it everywhere. On tote bags, t-shirts…all kinds of merch. And displaying it in a museum.