Ryan Running For President

(ONN) – A congressman from Ohio has thrown his hat into the increasingly-crowded ring of Democrats hoping to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan – whose district includes Youngstown and a portion of Stark County – has announced he is running for president.

Ryan, a political centrist, said he was committed to uniting the country and invigorating the economy “with a renewed respect for the dignity of work.”

Ryan told the Youngstown Vindicator that he would focus on the economy, saying that the supposed strength of the economy hasn’t trickled down.

With his announcement, Ryan becomes the 16th Democrat to announce a presidential bid so far.