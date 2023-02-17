Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Ryan Seacrest…Out! Kelly Ripa’s Husband…In!

February 17, 2023 12:21PM EST
Share

Seacrest…out!  Ryan Seacrest is leaving daytime mornings after six seasons co-hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” to head back to the west coast. He’s jumping into prep for the “American Idol” live shows, and his replacement has already been decided.

Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is no stranger to sitting in the chair next to his wife on TV. He has filled in for years on the show, so it seems like a natural fit the gig should be his from now on. Plus…the morning commute will probably be easier since they can carpool. LOL

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

 

Popular Posts

1

Who Owns The Most Land In Ohio?
2

Support Fantone Taking The Polar Plunge For Peter Stentz
3

Did The Derailed Train Go Through Stark County?
4

Running for Wishes - 24 Hours Straight - WATCH and DONATE Here!
5

The Most Common Fast Food Restaurant in Ohio