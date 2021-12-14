      Weather Alert

Ryan Tedder bringing new musical event 'California Dreaming' to Nickelodeon

Dec 14, 2021 @ 6:00am

Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Ryan Tedder is treating fans to an extra-special holiday gift that’ll bring music to their ears. The OneRepublic vocalist has teamed with TV producer Simon Fuller, the guy who created American Idol, to create an all-new scripted musical special that’ll premiere on Nickelodeon later this week.

The two created California Dreaming, an hour-long event that follows the story of a group of aspiring musicians who have their sights set on enrolling in a prestigious boarding school that specializes in the performing arts.  However, they must nail their audition first.

Ryan wrote a series of original songs especially for this musical spectacular, which airs on Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.

California Dreaming will star Hyperlinked actress Jenna Raine SimmonsRaven’s Home star Liv SimoneAmerica’s Got Talent performer Angelina GreenFinding Neverland national tour star Ben Krieger, and Invasion actor Max Fincham. All the actors will play characters that share their first name.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Spoiler Alert: Google Says “Squid Game” Was The Most Trending TV Show In 2021
Forbes Names Most Powerful Women In Entertainment
Tom Holland revealed how he messed up his Star Wars Audition on ‘Hot Ones’
Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran And Coldplay Will All Perform On “The Voice” Finale
Ed Sheeran Says His Daughter Gave Him Another Purpose In Life
Connect With Us Listen To Us On