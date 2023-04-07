S Club 7 member dies unexpectedly ahead of planned reunion tour

Paul Cattermole of British pop group S Club 7 has died, just months after the group announced a reunion tour.

On Instagram, the “Never Had a Dream Come True” group wrote, “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us,” the statement continues. “We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”

According to the BBC, Cattermole, 46, was found in his home on April 6 and pronounced dead later that day. The cause of death is currently unknown.

S Club 7 was put together in 1998 by Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, and was hugely successful in the U.K. and Europe. The group also starred in a TV series called Miami 7, which aired in the U.S. on Fox Family and then on ABC Family.

In February, the group announced a reunion tour that’s set to start in October. It’s not clear if the tour will proceed.

