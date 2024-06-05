Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Sabrina Carpenter announces new single, “Please Please Please”

June 5, 2024 2:00PM EDT
ABC/John Argueta

She’s releasing a new song, ’cause she’s a singer.

Sabrina Carpenter has announced the upcoming drop of her new single, “Please Please Please.” The track arrives Thursday at 8 p.m. along with a corresponding music video.

Sabrina posted a teaser for the song’s music video to social media. In the assorted clips, she is seen wearing a lacy red outfit while she seemingly takes part in a bank robbery.

The teaser also gave us our first taste of the new song’s lyrics.

“Please, please, please/ Don’t bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice,” Sabrina sings.

The pop star previously hinted a surprise was coming soon in the announcement post for her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, which she shared on Monday.

“this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram. “i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!”

Her team’s official account also shared the music video teaser in its Instagram Story, writing, “the best things come in sets of 3,” alongside three kiss emojis. Whether it’s another lyric or simply a promise of what’s to come, one thing is for sure — Sabrina’s new era is now in full swing.

Short n’ Sweet arrives on Aug. 23.

