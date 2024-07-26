Sabrina Carpenter has a new fragrance, but couldn’t “run an empire” like Rihanna

Sabrina Carpenter‘s fragrances Sweet Tooth and Caramel Dream have been very successful since they launched in 2022, and now the “Espresso” singer has added to her fragrance empire with her new scent, Cherry Baby. But Sabrina says she has no plans to try to compete with Rihanna by launching multiple beauty and fashion brands.

Speaking to The Business of Fashion, Sabrina explains, “I like to start small. Get my foot in the door. See how other people connect to things, but also, how I connect to things!” She adds, “Later, other endeavors will be other endeavors. If that means creating something else that reflects a new time in my life? Then that’ll be what it is.”

“I mean, I look at Rihanna, and I think she’s a genius,” Sabrina laughs. “Do I ever want to make as many bras as she’s made? Absolutely not! I don’t know if I could ever handle that. Like, she runs an empire.”

But according to her partners, Scent Beauty, Sabrina’s new fragrance is expected to break records, given that her first two scents raked in more than $15 million in profits within a year of their launch. Scent Beauty CEO Stephen Mormoris tells BoF, “The closest sales trajectory that Sabrina Carpenter, as a brand, has is that of Jennifer Lopez.”

Sabrina says Cherry Baby is “a little bit more sophisticated” than her previous scents, adding, “It has a bubbly feel that’s like a Cherry Cosmo or a Shirley Temple, but it’s also very rich. … I didn’t want it to feel like it was synthetic in any sort of way. It can be playful, but not fake.”

“It’s something that we as young women can wear while growing into adult women,” she said. “Cherry Baby is just sweet enough.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.