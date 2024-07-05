Sabrina Carpenter sets chart records on both sides of the Atlantic

The Summer of Sabrina continues to sizzle — both in the U.S. and the U.K.

In the U.K., Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Please Please Please” has been number one for three weeks, while her previous hit, “Espresso,” has been number two for three weeks. That makes her the first female artist in U.K. chart history to spend three consecutive weeks at #1 and #2 simultaneously. The only other artists who’ve done that are The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., “Espresso” has hit #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. That makes Sabrina the first artist to score two #1 hits on that chart in 2024: in April, she was #1 with her song “Feather.” Not even her pal Taylor Swift has done that this year.

Both “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” will be on Sabrina’s upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet, which is coming out on Aug. 23. Her tour kicks off Sept. 23.

