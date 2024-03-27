Sabrina Carpenter’s top sex tip: “Don’t get pregnant”

Sabrina Carpenter did an expansive interview, and since she was talking to Cosmopolitan, she was asked to offer up some sex tips. She had a funny answer — and then a more serious one.

“No one’s ever asked me this. I feel so honored,” Sabrina said when the question came up. “Honestly, this sounds weird to say, but when I was in my early teens, I read the Cosmo sex tips.”

“I feel like it’s so different for everybody,” she continued. “I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection.”

Then, she added, “In a real way, my advice is: Do whatever feels most comfortable to you. You can be curious and ask questions, but a lot of it is just going to be you learning yourself. So do whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and safe. Boring answer.”

She then regretted her “boring answer” and added, “I feel like now I’m going to get in the car and be like, ‘I had way better sex tips.’”

Sabrina also did a video for Cosmo where she watched and commented on video clips of herself from when she started her career at age 10 to the present day, including music videos, guest appearances on TV shows like Orange Is the New Black and her stint on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. But only one video made her cringe.

When shown a clip of herself in the movie Adventures in Babysitting — a scene in which she had to rap — Sabrina said, “Ohhh. Burn it. Burn it. Turn it off. Burn it!”

She cringed, “This damn video haunts me in my sleep.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

