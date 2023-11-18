“Safety always will come first”: Following fan’s death, Taylor Swift postpones Saturday night’s show in Brazil

Following the tragic death of a fan at her Friday, November 17 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Taylor Swift has now postponed her Saturday, November 18 show in that same city, due to the excessive heat conditions.

On her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon, Taylor posted a handwritten note saying, “I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first.”

The show will now take place on Sunday, November 20.

As previously reported, the show’s organizers, Time4Fun, announced on social media that 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides Machado was reportedly feeling unwell, and was treated by paramedics on site before being taken to the stadium’s first aid center. She was then brought to a local hospital in Rio de Janiero, where she later died.

Amid soaring temperatures at Friday night’s show, fans were not allowed to bring water into the stadium with them.

Taylor posted a heartfelt message expressing her grief, noting, “This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring the tour to Brazil.”

The show promoter subsequently announced on social media that free water would be offered to fans throughout Saturday’s show, that fans would be allowed to bring sealed water and food into the stadium with them, and that the number of medical staff and stations had been increased.

Some fans took to social media to complain that Saturday’s show was canceled with just two hours’ notice.

