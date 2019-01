(WHBC) – Ohio is one of 11 states not doing well on the latest “Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety” report card.

The state has only five of the 16 laws the group recommends to reduce traffic fatalities.

Among the the ones NOT on the books: primary-enforcement front and rear seat belt laws.

Current legislation has that as a secondary offense.

Rhode Island leads the way, with 13 of the 16 laws in place.

Here’s a link to that report.