Safety Tips as Many Boat Owners Plan to Hit Water

September 2, 2022 6:55AM EDT
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It looks to be a pretty good weekend for boating, whether on a local lake or Lake Erie.

The National Boat Owners Association says 65-percent of their members plan to hit the water.

Fortunately, members also take advantage of services provided by TowBoatUS, which provides both emergency and non-emergency response to boaters along the north shore.

Captain James Kennedy with TowBoatUS Sandusky/Cedar Point/Huron says wearing a life jacket and having a sober skipper are key.

He says he has seen plenty of evidence of life jackets saving lives over the years.

His crew answered five calls in a one-hour period on Sunday afternoon.

They do work alongside the Coast Guard in emergency situations, as well.

Here’s a link to the boat owner’s association safety tips.

