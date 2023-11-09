SAG Actors Strike Is Over

The longest actors strike in history (118 days) is finally over! SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement with studios on Wednesday (November 8th).

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said the union’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to approve the tentative deal, which now moves to the SAG-AFTRA national board on Friday (November 10th). After that, the union members will have to ratify the agreement which could take weeks. Regardless the strike officially ended at 12:01 a.m. Thursday (November 9th), meaning everyone can get back to work!