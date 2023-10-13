Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

SAG/AFTRA Walks Away From Talks With Studios

October 13, 2023 1:20PM EDT
SAG-AFTRA released a statement on Thursday accusing the studios of resorting to “bully tactics” and have walked away from the negotiating table.  The union has been pushing for higher wages from streaming platforms and protections from AI technology fakes. The strike has been going on 92 days when the talks broke down, and now it’s all up in the air again. The Chief negotiator was surprise saying, “There is no way to move this forward without talking. And it took them so long to get back to the table in the first place. It’s really disappointing that after this amount of time, they would just walk away again.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said he thinks the union, that respresents some 160,000 actors, is asking for too much. “We had very productive talks going, then what kind of happened last night — they introduced this levy on subscribers, on top of… historic highs in terms of increases across the board.” Netflix is planning to raise prices for subscribers after the strike.

