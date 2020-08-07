      Weather Alert

Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Underway in Ohio

Aug 7, 2020 @ 3:52am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Happy Sales Tax Holiday.

For the next three days in Ohio, you’ll pay no sales tax on back-to-school supplies valued up to $20 and clothing items priced at $75 or less.

The Department of Taxation says school instructional material priced at $20 or less are also included.

There’s no limit on the number of items you can buy.

The Sales Tax Holiday became an annual event starting in 2018, thanks to the state legislature.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use