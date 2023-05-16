Sam Asghari Calls New TMZ Documentary About Britney Spears “Disgusting”

Britney’s Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, blasted TMZ on Instagram as they get ready to release a documentary on her life. “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” “It was absolutely disgusting.”

The was posted hours before TMZ released a story claiming their marriage was in “deep trouble.” He also pointed to the timing of the story: “All of a sudden—after 15 years, when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down—now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Asghari said. “No, no. That’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.”

TMZ’s Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom aired last night.