Sam Asghari Says Sharing Part Of His Life With Britney Spears Was A “Blessing”

Sam Asghari is reflecting on his life as he turns 30 (March 3) and says he’s grateful for his time with ex-wife Britney Spears.

He told People he has no hard feelings: “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on.” He continued, “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

He says, “I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing. I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”

Right now the only female in his life is his Doberman Porsha and he’s looking forward to advancing his career.

MORE HERE