Sam Smith and Madonna confirm collab is coming June 9

Sam Smith and Madonna have both been accused of being vulgar throughout their careers, so it only seems right that they’re going to be vulgar together.

Their collaborative single “Vulgar” is due out June 9. Both artists shared the news across their socials. Madonna also shared what seems to be the single artwork: Photos of two people’s backs, each wearing corsets, with the letters “S&M” across them. The double meaning of “S&M” seems clear.

OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder has left extremely enthusiastic comments on both artists’ announcements — could he possibly be involved with the song? We’ll have to just wait and find out.

Madonna introduced Sam and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and later praised Sam for covering her song “Human Nature” during their current tour.

After the Grammys, Sam shared an Instagram photo of themselves posing with Madonna at the ceremony and wrote, “Overwhelmed, grateful and inspired. Thank you for your love and support @madonna. I’ll never forget your kindness.”

