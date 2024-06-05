Sam Smith celebrates Pride Month by announcing The Pink House charitable foundation

Sam Smith is celebrating Pride Month by trying to make the world a better place for their community.

They announced on Instagram, “I couldn’t be happier to announce the creation of something very special and close to my heart. Myself and my team are in the process of building a charitable foundation to provide support for people within the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“It will be called The Pink House, named after the house that I grew up in; my childhood home,” they continued. “I want it to be a useful resource for all queer people, to work towards helping secure a happy home for all.”

“The doors to The Pink House will be opening soon, and everyone is welcome.”

At the end of May, Sam marked the 10th anniversary of his Grammy-winning debut album, In the Lonely Hour. They wrote on Instagram, “10 years of In The Lonely Hour. Where it all began. Thank you all for holding these songs and stories so close to your heart through the years. I can’t wait to celebrate this music and time with you. Oh so soon.”

They were likely referring to their upcoming show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Aug. 2, during which they’ll perform songs from the record accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

