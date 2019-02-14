Sam Smith Opens Up About Struggle With Body Image: ‘I’ll Always Be at War With This’

Sam Smith posted a photo on his Instagram page of himself with no shirt on.

He said in the past if he were doing a photo shoot with no shirt on he would starve himself for weeks.

He went on to say that yesterday, he decided to fight back and reclaim his body and stop trying to change his chest and hips and curves.

He wrote, some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things.